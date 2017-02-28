If you were searching for a Hollywood star who was fit, strong and healthy, Bob Harper was your guy.

Whether training contestants on The Biggest Loser, breaking a sweat to his fitness DVDs or cooking up recipes from his cookbooks, this 51-year-old was a man in more than just good shape.

But just a few days after news broke of Bob's surprise heart attack earlier in the month, fans are still trying to figure out how the fitness expert could have experienced such a frightening health scare.

"There were some warning signs in the months before this happened," a source shared with E! News exclusively. " He wasn't feeling his best, but he didn't think there was anything to be concerned about. He has never suffered from high blood pressure and didn't think he was at risk."

While his mother passed away from heart issues, our source says that she was not as healthy as Bob. And while there is a genetic connection, Bob "always tried to live his life in the healthiest way possible to avoid this kind of incident."