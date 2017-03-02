First Look: Inside The Walking Dead Star Steven Yeun's Wedding

Step inside Steven Yeun's wedding.

After marrying his longtime girlfriend, photographer Joana Pak, in December 2016, the former Walking Dead star and his wife are sharing photos from inside their special day, complete with their personal twists on traditional Korean dress.

In the pictures published by Martha Stewart Weddings, the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. smiled for the cameras as the bride donned a silver-tinged strapless wedding gown, designed by MeeHee Hanbok Couture, while the groom opted for a slate grey robe adorned with a white collar, designed by Bettl Hanbok.

Posed around the married pair are the couple's three bridesmaids and groomsmen. While the men wore virtually identical black suits with matching skinny ties, the women sported romantic sequin gowns in shades of silver, navy and champagne.