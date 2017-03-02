First Look: Inside The Walking Dead Star Steven Yeun's Wedding

Sally Pinera
Step inside Steven Yeun's wedding.
After marrying his longtime girlfriend, photographer Joana Pak, in December 2016, the former Walking Dead star and his wife are sharing photos from inside their special day, complete with their personal twists on traditional Korean dress.
In the pictures published by Martha Stewart Weddings, the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. smiled for the cameras as the bride donned a silver-tinged strapless wedding gown, designed by MeeHee Hanbok Couture, while the groom opted for a slate grey robe adorned with a white collar, designed by Bettl Hanbok.
Posed around the married pair are the couple's three bridesmaids and groomsmen. While the men wore virtually identical black suits with matching skinny ties, the women sported romantic sequin gowns in shades of silver, navy and champagne.
Sally Pinera
The bride and her right-hand ladies clutched bouquets made up of "garden roses and locally foraged greenery and blooms," as the magazine described them, while the mens' boutonnières were made up of eucalyptus, cypress, acacia and birch. As for the decor, the outdoor wedding reception featured tables lined with floral centerpieces and butterfly-printed plates in shades coordinated with the bouquets. The butterfly was a special symbol for Pak in particular. "Butterfly was my first English word," she told the magazine.
Before guests enjoyed a family-style dinner on those plates, they nibbled during a cocktail hour around the property's pool with passed appetizers, cheeses, charcuterie and a rice-cake station. Instead of a wedding cake, the new bride and groom opted for a dessert bar featuring cupcakes and cookies.
The star-studded affair, held at Los Angeles' Paramour Estate, featured 220 guests, including famous former co-stars like Norman Reedus (Daryl), Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Melissa McBride (Carol), Chandler Riggs (Carl), Alanna Masterson (Tara) and Emma Bell (Amy).
Mere days after they exchanged vows, fans learned the couple is also expecting their first child this year.
Lucky for that little one, mom and dad have excellent taste.