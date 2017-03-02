What's wrong with being confident? Absolutely nothing!

The season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian literally ended on a high note with Ashley Padovano and opera singer Anjelica McRae experiencing physical and, even more incredible, mental transformations throughout their respective fitness journeys.

At the beginning, both women came to Khloe Kardashian with low self-esteem and no motivation after constantly facing harsh criticism from their closest family members. But after 12 weeks, the difference in their attitudes was like night and day. By reveal time, Ashley and Anjelica's confidence was through the roof and that helped them find the courage to stand up to their loved ones.