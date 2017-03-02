What's wrong with being confident? Absolutely nothing!
The season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian literally ended on a high note with Ashley Padovano and opera singer Anjelica McRae experiencing physical and, even more incredible, mental transformations throughout their respective fitness journeys.
At the beginning, both women came to Khloe Kardashian with low self-esteem and no motivation after constantly facing harsh criticism from their closest family members. But after 12 weeks, the difference in their attitudes was like night and day. By reveal time, Ashley and Anjelica's confidence was through the roof and that helped them find the courage to stand up to their loved ones.
Following a glam session with makeup artist Hrush Achemyan and celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, Anjelica stunned her family with a solo opera performance and her 20-pound weight loss. After her debut, she then also confronted her grandmother, who had called her a "fat slob."
"Sometimes those words used to really cut me," she said. "I have an amazing family, but sometimes we tend to break each other down, but for real, we need to really learn how to build each other up."
Meanwhile, soft-spoken Ashley busted out of her shell and flaunted her 18-pound weight loss in a glamorous, Kardashian-style photo shoot that officially put her in the spotlight and ended her fear of cameras. "New Ashley's like this fierce lioness that's just like, 'Take my picture. I'm ready!'" she gushed.
Ashley later came clean to her mom and sister about how their judgmental words had affected her. "It makes me feel like you don't believe in me," she revealed. "I want to be able to feel as strong and confident as I do now every day. I really hope that you're proud of me and I'm definitely proud of myself."
