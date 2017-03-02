Want Kim Kardashian's Exact Vintage Pieces? Now You Can

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: Kim Kardashian

CMaidana / AKM-GSI

Happy National Old Stuff Day! 

In honor of this fine (potentially unreal?) holiday, we're introducing you to the exact place Kim Kardashian grabs all her amazing vintage garb—and it couldn't be more accessible.

As long as you have Wi-Fi, the world of Kim K's favorite old-school finds (like the killer Valentino frames she's wearing above or the velvet Escada skirt she wore for V-day date night with Kanye West seen below) are at your fingertips. Because internet is all you need to peruse Open for Vintage! (Well, internet and a credit card.)

Exciting, no?

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Pierre Suu/GC Images

That's right! She shops online for these epic buys from a site that was only founded last May.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for some drool-worthy buys we could totally see in Kim's closet.

Shop the Look

ESC: Kim K Vintage

Vintage 1960s Champagne Coloured Mink Fur Cape, $519

ESC: Kim K Vintage

Gianni Versace 1980s Black Vintage Sunglasses, $188

ESC: Kim K Vintage

Yves Saint Laurent 1970s Black Vintage Jacket, $419

ESC: Kim K Vintage

Viktor & Rolf Eco Leather Black Vintage Jeans, $127

ESC: Kim K Vintage

Dolce & Gabbana Lace Black Vintage Dress, $210

ESC: Kim K Vintage

Valention Garavani Embossed Leather Brown Vintage Belt, $179

ESC: Kim K Vintage

Roberto Cavalli Italian Suede Knee Length Beige Vintage Boots, $132

Serious treasures, right?

