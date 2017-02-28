Ashley Graham Charms Everyone by Answering Vogue's 73 Questions

Ashley Graham shares all of her fashion secrets and advice by answering 73 questions for Vogue.
The fashion bible visits Ashley's Brooklyn apartment, where the model takes a break from her busy schedule during New York Fashion Week to chat with the magazine as she gets ready for the Coach show.
Ashley has been having a stellar moment as the fashion world works towards embracing diversity. In fact, the model admits she's about to walk in her biggest show ever: Michael Kors. Asked about the hardest part of walking in a runway show, Ashley admits her attention can wander. "Celebrities and editors are all in the audience. You cannot look at them," she says. "You have to stay focused."
Ashley also graces the cover of Vogue's March issue alongside fashion's biggest names, including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.
The model never shies away from showing off her curves. But, Vogue wonders, is there any look she wishes she could pull off but can't? Ashley confidently answers, "Curvy girls can pull of any look. It's what we do." Clearly she loves a woman with curves, calling Kim Kardashian her style icon.
Though the model loves her figure, she also says she wants people to stop asking her what she thinks of the term "plus size."
Inside her Brooklyn home, the model shows off artwork of three rear ends. Asked to explain, she jokes, "I like big butts, and I cannot lie."
Ashley also shows off her collection of Barbie clothes, kept in a case near her couch, which her own Mattel doll wears.
Even when she's getting dressed for one of the biggest shows at New York Fashion Week, Ashley can't help but inspire others. Case in point: the America's Next Top Model judge shares her biggest piece of advice for girls today: "Love the skin you're in and be your own role model."
Ashley continues to win over fans by proving she's just like them.
Asked to reveal the last thing she does before going to be bed, she replies, "I check Instagram."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.