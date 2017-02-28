Getty Images
Kathy Hilton raised quite a few eyebrows on Monday when she tweeted some false information about Jennifer Aniston.
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton's mother took to Twitter to make a "revelation" about the 48-year-old actress, writing, "Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent!!!!!!!!!!!" She accompanied the note with several emojis, including happy faces, hearts, flowers and even a four-leaf clover.
Though the tweet has since been deleted, E! News can confirm it was entirely false (and a little strange). Not only is Aniston not pregnant, a source tells us she doesn't even know Kathy and has no idea why she would tweet something like that.
"Shame on her," the insider said, adding, "It's so rude."
Aniston has often dismissed the obsession people and tabloids have about her getting pregnant. In fact, Star magazine falsely reported the claims on the cover of their issue just this week (perhaps an issue Kathy came across before her tweet).
However, the actress wrote an op-ed for the Huffington Post titled "For the Record" over the summer, stepping out of character and actually addressing the "business of lies" head-on.
"If I am some kind of symbol to some people out there, then clearly I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, female friends and colleagues," she wrote. "The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing."
She later explained the op-ed with Marie Claire, saying, "My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed," she says. "It's like, 'Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?'"
After three decades in Hollywood, she decided enough was enough. "I just thought, 'I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.'"