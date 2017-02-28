Kathy Hilton raised quite a few eyebrows on Monday when she tweeted some false information about Jennifer Aniston.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton's mother took to Twitter to make a "revelation" about the 48-year-old actress, writing, "Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent!!!!!!!!!!!" She accompanied the note with several emojis, including happy faces, hearts, flowers and even a four-leaf clover.

Though the tweet has since been deleted, E! News can confirm it was entirely false (and a little strange). Not only is Aniston not pregnant, a source tells us she doesn't even know Kathy and has no idea why she would tweet something like that.