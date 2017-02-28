Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Credit cards at the ready—Bella Hadid's neck candy is crazy affordable.
Expected from the star's closet are her cherry red Dior coat and single earring, but the wardrobe curveball she served us has to do with what's hanging around her neck: a $58 The2Bandits necklace.
And this isn't the first time a modern-day style icon's worn the piece out! Olivia Palermo (circa December 2016) donned the low-cost accessory to a holiday party, pairing hers with an all-black ensemble, making it somewhat of the outfit's focal point.
One necklace, two ways—curious how to recreate them? Keep scrolling.
Not only are both chilly weather looks perfect for the extended winter we're all experiencing, but they pose some pretty simple takeaways you can bring to your own closet.
The Bella
Tuck your lariat necklace behind whatever top you're wearing. This will give your outfit a body chain-esque illusion, which is a subtle yet impactful way to wear neck-specific accessories.
The Olivia
You want all eyes on your necklace, so let it all hang out. To add some extra volume around your neck, you may even want to layer it with a dainty choker (or two)!
Which is more your style?
Happy accessorizing!