You'll Never Guess How Affordable Bella Hadid's Necklace Is

ESC: Bella Hadid

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Credit cards at the ready—Bella Hadid's neck candy is crazy affordable.

Expected from the star's closet are her cherry red Dior coat and single earring, but the wardrobe curveball she served us has to do with what's hanging around her neck: a $58 The2Bandits necklace.

And this isn't the first time a modern-day style icon's worn the piece out! Olivia Palermo  (circa December 2016) donned the low-cost accessory to a holiday party, pairing hers with an all-black ensemble, making it somewhat of the outfit's focal point.

One necklace, two ways—curious how to recreate them? Keep scrolling.

50 Shades of Sweaters—from Light to Darker

ESC: Olivia Palermo

Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Not only are both chilly weather looks perfect for the extended winter we're all experiencing, but they pose some pretty simple takeaways you can bring to your own closet.

The Bella

Tuck your lariat necklace behind whatever top you're wearing. This will give your outfit a body chain-esque illusion, which is a subtle yet impactful way to wear neck-specific accessories.

Dainty Necklaces You Can Wear as Hair Accessories

The Olivia 

You want all eyes on your necklace, so let it all hang out. To add some extra volume around your neck, you may even want to layer it with a dainty choker (or two)!

Which is more your style?

Shop the Look

ESC: Lariat Necklaces

H&M Necklace, $8

ESC: Lariat Necklaces

The2Bandits Cosmic Highway Necklace, $58

ESC: Lariat Necklaces

Forever 21 Matchstick Layered Necklace, $6

ESC: Lariat Necklaces

Elizabeth and James Miro Y Necklace, $150

Fashionable Joggers Are a Thing

ESC: Lariat Necklaces

Karen London Grace Lariat Necklace, $52

ESC: Lariat Necklaces

Gorjana Nina Layered Lariat, $85

ESC: Lariat Necklaces

Bauble Bar Incognito Initial Y Chain, $42

ESC: Lariat Necklaces

Jules Smith Esmeralda Lariat Necklace, Was: $135, Now: $89

Happy accessorizing! 

