Beyoncé Had the Best 2017 Oscars Look You Didn't See on TV

A few candid pictures were taken at a pre-party Friday at The Weinstein Company's party for Lion at the Montage in Beverly Hills. As E! News previously reported, she and Jay Z showed up just as Corbin Bleu, Cynthia Erivo and Chris Jackson were finishing a three-song set from the studio's upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights.

Beyoncé chatted with Tracee Elliss Ross and Zac Posen before leaving 25 minutes later.

She shared personal photos from the night via her official website Tuesday, giving fans another look at her baby bump (as well as close-ups for her designer jewelry). The "Daddy Lessons" singer, who is pregnant with twins, titled her latest photo collection "Oscar weekend." She shared a range of images, including posed portraits, candid moments with her husband and more.