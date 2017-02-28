Tito Jackson and Jackie Jackson are giving fans a little bit of info when it comes to their newborn nephew.
Janet Jackson's siblings appeared on Good Morning Britain and gushed about Janet's baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, whom she welcomed on Jan. 3. "Janet had a beautiful baby boy. It's all good," Jackie said. "Everyone's fine. Everything's great."
Tito and Jackie, who are going back on tour, also opened up about the legacy the Jackson family will leave behind and how it affects the next generations of Jacksons, including Paris Jackson.
"Well I guess it's in their blood," Jackie said. "They watched us growing up when they were young. They love the business. If that's what they want to do, go ahead and do it."
Despite the ups and downs the family has survived, both Jackie and Tito support Paris' choice to enter in the spotlight. They do, however, have some advice. "Keep their heads on straight and do the best they can," they advised. "Use good judgment."
We're sure Janet, 50, will be doling out the same advice to her son, whom she shares with husband Wissam Al Mana. The couple has been keeping a very low profile, with only Janet being spotted out and about a couple of times since giving birth. A source told E! News about a month after Eissa's birth that he had met Janet's mom, Katherine Jackson, and Janet's sister, Rebbie Jackson.
"It seems like her family is staying close to help and support Janet," the source said.
The "Nasty" songstress has always made her family a priority, which only adds to her excitement about becoming a mom. "She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy, but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby," another source said. "A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom."