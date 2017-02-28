Tito Jackson and Jackie Jackson are giving fans a little bit of info when it comes to their newborn nephew.

Janet Jackson's siblings appeared on Good Morning Britain and gushed about Janet's baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, whom she welcomed on Jan. 3. "Janet had a beautiful baby boy. It's all good," Jackie said. "Everyone's fine. Everything's great."

Tito and Jackie, who are going back on tour, also opened up about the legacy the Jackson family will leave behind and how it affects the next generations of Jacksons, including Paris Jackson.

"Well I guess it's in their blood," Jackie said. "They watched us growing up when they were young. They love the business. If that's what they want to do, go ahead and do it."