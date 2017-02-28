While "Gary from Chicago" went viral after his surprise Oscar appearance, the Illinois native is trending for a new reason now.

The man who took the Academy Award audience by storm as he mingled with the likes of Denzel Washington and kissed the hands of Hollywood's most celebrated women, the Internet has since learned that Gary Coe recently finished a 20-year prison sentence for multiple felonies.

As he told ABC 7 Chicago, he was released from a California jail three days before walking into the Dolby Theater.