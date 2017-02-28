Keri Russell Still Sees Justin Timberlake as a Little Kid

Keri Russell is proud of Justin Timberlake.

The Americans actress and "Can't Stop the Feeling" crooner participated in the Mickey Mouse Club together, but given their age difference, Russell always saw J.T. as a little kid. While appearing on The Tonight Show Monday, Keri admitted that her perspective hasn't changed much.

During a new game of "Fallon Five," Keri told host Jimmy Fallon about her friend and fellow Mickey Mouse Club member and the texting conversation they had during Justin's Oscars performance. "'Are you watching this? He's good!'" Keri recalled her friend texting her.

Fallon was taken by surprised by how captivated they were by his performance, which of course brought down the Dolby Theatre, but then she reminded the late-night host that she knew Justin when he was just a youngin'.