A Friends Reunion? Lisa Kudrow Admits it Would Be Fun, But...

What's that you hear? It's the sound of Friends veteran doing a press tour for another project and inevitably getting asked about a Friends reunion that will (probably) never happen. This time it's Lisa Kudrow, who is promoting her new movie Table 19.
Today's Savannah Guthrie, who just returned from maternity leave, did a valiant effort to get Kudrow to commit to a reunion, noting Will & Grace is coming back for 10 new episodes on NBC, something that makes Kudrow excited. Gunthrie said millions of viewers would feel the same way about a Friends reunion as Kudrow does about Will & Grace. But Kudrow pointed out, she does have Friends reunions with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc—just for dinners.
NBC
"It was really fun. We had a good time. It was hilarious and we were laughing nonstop," Kudrow said about the untelevised reunions. "That was really mean. But if we don't tell you one is coming and then it doesn't happen, you have no reason to be disappointed. I'm managing expectations."
As her costars and Friends creator Marta Kaufman has said in the past, there won't be a reunion.
"I don't see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it." Kudrow added. "The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"
"Now we're boring, middle-aged people," Guthrie added.
"Right," Kudrow said. "I don't want to watch me."
Aniston basically said the same thing—hey, do you think the cast of Friends came up with this answer over one of their untelevised reunions?
"Honestly, I don't know what we would do," Aniston said in December 2016. "I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic. I think why people have such an affection for it is because even though it was only 12 years ago it ended, or 13—God, it's getting farther and farther away—there was something about a time where our faces weren't stuffed into cell phones. We weren't checking Facebooks and Instagrams. We were in a room together, in a coffee shop together. We were talking, having conversations. We have lost that."
Kaufman has been blunt about it not happening. "Friends was about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you have a family, there's no need anymore," she said in the past.
Just relish the paparazzi pictures of them at dinner and the time five of the six got together to honor James Burrows. Hey, there's always Netflix binges.