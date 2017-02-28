A Friends Reunion? Lisa Kudrow Admits it Would Be Fun, But...

What's that you hear? It's the sound of Friends veteran doing a press tour for another project and inevitably getting asked about a Friends reunion that will (probably) never happen. This time it's Lisa Kudrow, who is promoting her new movie Table 19.

Today's Savannah Guthrie, who just returned from maternity leave, did a valiant effort to get Kudrow to commit to a reunion, noting Will & Grace is coming back for 10 new episodes on NBC, something that makes Kudrow excited. Gunthrie said millions of viewers would feel the same way about a Friends reunion as Kudrow does about Will & Grace. But Kudrow pointed out, she does have Friends reunions with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc—just for dinners.