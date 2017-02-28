Do they serve cheese pasta in Mexico?

Since she first appeared on screen on The Bachelor, fans have been counting down the days until breakout star Corinne Olympios was eliminated...just so they could see her on Bachelor in Paradise when it returns for its fourth season this summer. Even Nick Viall, who sent Corinne home in last night's episode, can't deny that he really wants to see the 24-year-old with a penchant for bounce houses, whipped cream and naps head to the spinoff he once searched for love on himself.

"She will be Paradise," Nick confidently told E! News at the Women Tell All taping, before making a direct plea to his former flame: "Corinne, please do Paradise!"

But before you start breaking out the celebratory margaritas, we have some bad news: Corinne doesn't seem to want to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.