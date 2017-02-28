Do they serve cheese pasta in Mexico?
Since she first appeared on screen on The Bachelor, fans have been counting down the days until breakout star Corinne Olympios was eliminated...just so they could see her on Bachelor in Paradise when it returns for its fourth season this summer. Even Nick Viall, who sent Corinne home in last night's episode, can't deny that he really wants to see the 24-year-old with a penchant for bounce houses, whipped cream and naps head to the spinoff he once searched for love on himself.
"She will be Paradise," Nick confidently told E! News at the Women Tell All taping, before making a direct plea to his former flame: "Corinne, please do Paradise!"
But before you start breaking out the celebratory margaritas, we have some bad news: Corinne doesn't seem to want to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
"I don't think so," Corinne said of heading to BIP when we chatted with her after the WTA special, set to air on March 6. "First of all, I wasn't even asked yet, so let's not jump the gun yet, so I don't know. It's too early to tell right now."
And Corinne might not even be available for the show, as she revealed to us that "a lot networks" have approached her about starring in her own show that would feature her family, including the nanny who launched a thousand tweets, Raquel, after viewers met them during her hometown date in Miami.
"I think America is interested in me having a reality TV show with my family, my family is awesome, as you all could tell on my hometown date. America totally wants it, I hear it all the time," she said. "There is a lot of talk about, I'm going to say a lot of networks are interested. Obviously, my loyalty is here with ABC and things like that. So there's still a lot of stuff to be worked out, but we'll see what comes in the future."
Still, Bachelor Nation shouldn't lose hope, as Corinne told us she would still love to be the Bachelorette in a future season after Rachel Lindsay's upcoming turn.
"I would've loved to be the Bachelorette and I would always love to be the Bachelorette," she said. "If that happened in the future, that'd obviously be a great honor."
From your lips to The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss' ear, Corinne.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, with the Women Tell All special set to air on Monday, March 6 from 9-11 p.m.