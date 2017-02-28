Emma Watson has drawn a line in the sand.

Famous for more than half her life, the 26-year-old actress covers Vanity Fair's March 2017 issue. In the magazine's profile, Watson tells Derek Blasberg how she came into her own after the Harry Potter films ended six years ago—and explains why she's no longer afraid to say "no."

"I've been doing this since I was 10 or 11, and I've often thought, 'I'm so wrong for this job because I'm too serious; I'm a pain in the ass; I'm difficult; I don't fit,'" says Watson, who was appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in the summer of 2014. "But as I've got older, I've realized, 'No! Taking on those battles, the smaller ones and the bigger ones, is who I am.'"