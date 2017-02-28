Sarah Silverman: I Chose a Career Over Children

There's a double standard in the world of stand-up, according to Sarah Silverman.

In a series of tweets Monday night, Silverman explained why she chose a career over children. "As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter. Men don't have to do that. I'd so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self," she told her 10.1 million followers. "So this is just a lil f--k all y'all bc u can't be a woman w/out sacrifice & that's the fact jack."

Lest anyone misunderstand her point (as has happened in the past), Silverman tweeted that she loves her "comedian brothers" who "acknowledge this truth" on behalf of female comics. "They're my family," Silverman wrote, "& for a lot of us women comic sisters, our only family."