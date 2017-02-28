No more red roses for Corinne Olympios.

While she was sent home by The Bachelor Nick Viall on Monday night, the season's most buzzed about contestant wasn't done with television. In fact, her first order of business post-reality? An appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late-night host cut to the chase, asking first, "Are you a terrible person?"

"I'm definitely not a terrible person," she assured Kimmel. "I think there's a lot that wasn't shown—a lot of conversations that Nick and I did have that were more emotional and intimate."