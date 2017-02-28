GIPHY
No more red roses for Corinne Olympios.
While she was sent home by The Bachelor Nick Viall on Monday night, the season's most buzzed about contestant wasn't done with television. In fact, her first order of business post-reality? An appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late-night host cut to the chase, asking first, "Are you a terrible person?"
"I'm definitely not a terrible person," she assured Kimmel. "I think there's a lot that wasn't shown—a lot of conversations that Nick and I did have that were more emotional and intimate."
Whatever you say, Corinne. Nevertheless, the emerging reality star was a touch heartbroken about having to say goodbye to the one she thought was, well, the one.
"Watching it back was really hard for me today because we did just have a really great hometown date," she told Kimmel. "Things just went really well and I was kind of shocked when I got sent home. I wasn't ready for it at all."
While she walked away from Viall, she walked back into the arms of her beloved nanny, Raquel.
"She was really happy when I came home and I was really happy to see her, too," she said. "Raquel has been with us for 18 years. She is definitely just more than a nanny or a housekeeper or whatever you want to call her. She's definitely family to me. She's been with me through really hard times."
Now, as she forges ahead in her post-Bachelor life, her potential future on Bachelor in Paradise remains to be seen. "I'm inviting you if no one has," Kimmel urged. "Of course you're invited—you're the best one on the show."
No matter what happens, Corinne does know future flames should never give her this flower.
"If anyone ever tries to give me red roses again, I think I might punch them in the face."