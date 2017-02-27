Saint West is ready to learn from the best.

On Monday evening, Kim Kardashian treated fans to three new photos of her son. Let's just say the proud mom may already be passing down her love for selfies.

As Saint sat in his high-chair, Kim managed to snap a few pictures before it was time for a meal. In the final selfie, however, Saint grabbed mommy's cheek as he smiled for the camera.

"Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago...scroll through," Kim wrote to her Instagram followers.

In just over an hour, more than 575,000 people liked the photos proving Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans love to see Kim and Kanye West's youngest family member on social media.