Prepare to get slimed!

The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards is right around the corner, and E! News can exclusively reveal the latest group of celebrities from music, movies and TV set to attend.

Demi Lovato and Chris Prattboth run the risk of ruining their red carpet ensembles by the infamous, gooey green mixture as well as nominees Kevin Hart, Chris Evans, Chris Pineand Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa.

Also gearing up to attend Nickelodeon's annual award show is Gal Gadot, Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez and Nicki Bella and Brie Bella. And as Today shared earlier this morning, British girl group Little Mix will join previously announced artists Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly on the performance lineup. They will sing a medley of their hit tracks "Shout Out to My Ex" and "Touch."