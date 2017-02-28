EXCLUSIVE!

Demi Lovato, Chris Pratt, Kevin Hart and More Set to Attend 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Plus: Little Mix Will Perform!

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Casey Affleck, Brie Larson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards

Brie Larson Didn't Clap for Casey Affleck After Giving Him His Oscar

Prince Charles, Princess Diana

Feud to Tackle Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Season 2

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prepare to get slimed!

The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards is right around the corner, and E! News can exclusively reveal the latest group of celebrities from music, movies and TV set to attend. 

Demi Lovato and Chris Prattboth run the risk of ruining their red carpet ensembles by the infamous, gooey green mixture as well as nominees Kevin HartChris EvansChris Pineand Dance MomsJoJo Siwa.

Also gearing up to attend Nickelodeon's annual award show is Gal GadotModern Family star Rico Rodriguez and Nicki Bella and Brie Bella. And as Today shared earlier this morning, British girl group Little Mix will join previously announced artists Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly on the performance lineup. They will sing a medley of their hit tracks "Shout Out to My Ex" and "Touch."

Photos

Kids' Choice Awards 2016: What the Stars Wore

Demi Lovato, Chris Pratt, Kevin Hart

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Little Mix is also up for their first-ever Kids' Choice Award in the Favorite Global Music Star category. Upon finding out the exciting news, bandmember Jade Thirlwall shared in a video, "We'll be representing Britain, which is amazing. We're so excited, aren't we?"

WWE superstar John Cena will host the ceremony live from USC's Galen Center in L.A. on March 11 at 8 p.m.

"Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I'm so excited and honored to host this year's show," Cena said in a press release. "I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!"

Fans can cast their votes in 28 different categories via Nickelodeon's digital platforms, including Nick.com and the Nick app on iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and Android devices.

TAGS/ Awards , Nickelodeon , Demi Lovato , Chris Pratt , Little Mix , Kevin Hart , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again