iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Attention all music fans: It's time to celebrate the best songs as heard on iHeartRadio.
In case you didn't already guess, the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards are finally here and music's biggest names across all genres are coming together for an unforgettable night.
Held at The Forum in Inglewood, the live television event will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Noah Cyrus and many more.
In addition, Bruno Mars is set to perform and accept one of the biggest awards of the year. Any guesses?
Take a look at the list of nominees below and keep checking for the winners throughout the night.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Innovator Award
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
"Can't Stop The Feeling" - Justin Timberlake
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
"Stressed Out" - twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
David Becker/Getty Images
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
WINNER: "Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Bored to Death" - blink-182
"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Ride" - twenty one pilots
"Trouble" - Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
WINNER: twenty one pilots
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
Rock Song of the Year
WINNER: "Bang Bang" - Green Day
"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Take Me Down" – The Pretty Reckless
"The Devil's Bleeding Crown" – Volbeat
"The Sound Of Silence" - Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Matteo Prandoni
Country Song of the Year
"Church Bells" - Carrie Underwood
"Snapback" - Old Dominion
"Somewhere On A Beach" - Dierks Bentley
"T-Shirt" - Thomas Rhett
"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Cold Water" - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner
"Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
"All The Way Up" - Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared
"Controlla" – Drake
"For Free" - DJ Khaled featuring Drake
"One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
"Panda" - Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year
"Exchange" - Bryson Tiller
"Needed Me" – Rihanna
"No Limit" - Usher featuring Young Thug
"Sorry" – Beyoncé
"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Usher
Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Latin Song of the Year
"Ay Mi Dios" - IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
"De Pies A Cabeza" - Mana featuring Nicky Jam
"Duele El Corazon" - Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
"La Carretera" - Prince Royce
"Ya Me Enteré" - Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
"Amor Del Bueno" - Calibre 50
"Cicatrices" - Regulo Caro
"Me Está Gustando" - Banda Los Recoditos
"¿Por Qué Terminamos?" - Gerardo Ortiz
"Solo Con Verte" - Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Banda Los Recoditos
Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Remmy Valenzuela
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
Foals
Kaleo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Red Sun Rising
The Strumbellas
Best New Country Artist
WINNER:Kelsea Ballerini
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
Maren Morris
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
Desiigner
D.R.A.M.
Kent Jones
Kevin Gates
Best New Latin Artist
WINNER: CNCO
Carlos Rivera
Christian Daniel
IAmChino
Sofia Reyes
Best New R&B Artist
WINNER:Bryson Tiller
Belly
Dreezy
Kayla Brianna
Ro James
Best New Regional Mexican Artist
WINNER:Joss Favela
Adriel Favela
Banda Los Sebastianes
Cheyo Carrillo
La Séptima Banda
Best New Pop Artist: (New Category)
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Alessia Cara
Daya
Lukas Graham
ZAYN
Producer of the Year
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Mike Elizondo
The Chainsmokers
Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Best Lyrics
"7 Years" - Lukas Graham
"Came Here to Forget" - Blake Shelton
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber
"Scars To Your Beautiful" - Alessia Cara
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" – Adele
"Too Good" – Drake featuring Rihanna
"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song
"All I Ask" - Bruno Mars
"Ex's and Oh's" - Fifth Harmony
"Fast Car" - Justin Bieber
"Hands to Myself" – DNCE
"Here" - Shawn Mendes
"How Will I Know" - Ariana Grande
"Love on the Brain" - Kelly Clarkson
"Purple Rain" - Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
"Sound of Silence" – Disturbed
"Too Good" - Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie
WINNER: "Girls Talk Boys" - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
"Falling for You" - Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones's Baby)
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
"Just Like Fire" - P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Best Music Video
WINNER: "Pillowtalk" – ZAYN
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"Formation" – Beyoncé
"Hasta El Amanecer" - Nicky Jam
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Hymn for the Weekend" – Coldplay
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner
"Side to Side" - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
"Work From Home" - Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Underground Alternative Band
Hey Violet
Pierce the Veil
PVRIS
Sleeping With Sirens
Tonight Alive
Social Star Award
Alex Aiono from YouTube
Baby Ariel from Musical.ly
Emma McGann from YouNow
Hailey Knox from YouNow
Jack and Jack from Snapchat
Jacob Satorius from Musical.ly
Marcus Perez from Facebook
Steph Clavin from Instagram
Todrick Hall from YouTube
Xyego from Smule
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell
5 Seconds of Summer - 5SOSFam
Ariana Grande – Arianators
Beyoncé – Beyhive
Britney Spears - Britney Army
Demi Lovato – Lovatics
Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers
Justin Bieber – Beliebers
Katy Perry – KatyCats
Lady Gaga - Little Monsters
Rihanna - Rihanna Navy
Selena Gomez – Selenators
Shawn Mendes - Mendes Army
twenty one pilots - #twentyonepilots
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards air Sunday night on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.