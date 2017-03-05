iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Attention all music fans: It's time to celebrate the best songs as heard on iHeartRadio.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards are finally here and music's biggest names across all genres are coming together for an unforgettable night.

Held at The Forum in Inglewood, the live television event will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Noah Cyrus and many more.

In addition, Bruno Mars is set to perform and accept one of the biggest awards of the year. Any guesses?

Take a look at the list of nominees below and keep checking for the winners throughout the night.