It's a true sTORI: Actress Tori Spelling has given birth!
The reality star and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star has welcomed her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott...a baby boy!
According to People magazine, their son Beau Dean McDermott was born at 1:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz. He measured 18½ inches long.
"We are over the moon in love with baby Beau," the couple told the magazine. "He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family."
She also took to Twitter to express the family's excitement over their new addition.
"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!" She wrote beside a photo of his hand. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott."
We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/xPCK25cBHV— Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) March 3, 2017
The announcement comes just a few short weeks after Tori was treated to a lavish baby shower at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.
Event planner to the stars Mindy Weiss helped execute the private weekend celebration. "Such an honor to host @torispelling baby shower. Tori's fifth!" guest Candy Spelling wrote on Instagram. "#babyshowers #candygram #torispelling #family #grandkids."
Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com
Back In October, E! News confirmed that Tori and Dean were expanding their family after recently celebrating 10 years of marriage. While the pregnancy may not have been planned, the couple couldn't be more excited about their newest family member.
"Although it was unexpected we are thrilled to be adding a little bundle of pure love to our beautiful family!" Tori wrote on her website. "Can't wait to share this journey with all of you."
That journey included revealing the sex of baby No. 5 with E! News exclusively.
"Well, it's a tie-breaker, boys win!" Tori announced with a huge smile on her face. "We're just going to have to have one more then."
"With Liam and Stella we found out at the doctor's office. Hattie and Finn, we didn't find out, we didn't know until they were born," Tori continued. "So this is the first reveal. We really wanted to do it with the kids because they were so excited, and we wanted to do it as a family!"
Congratulations Tori and Dean on your party of five.