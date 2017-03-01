Get ready to bust out those daisy dukes!

With spring right around the corner, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian trainer Corey Calliet is bringing you the final move in his #WorkoutWednesday series ahead of tomorrow night's season finale—and it's all about the legs.

In the video above, the celebrity trainer demonstrates how to blast your way to a firmer booty and leaner, stronger legs with the explosive lunge. With this one, remember to focus on form rather than speed. Keep your chest up, shoulders back and abs tight while maintaining steady breathing throughout the movement.