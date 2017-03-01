Get ready to bust out those daisy dukes!
With spring right around the corner, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian trainer Corey Calliet is bringing you the final move in his #WorkoutWednesday series ahead of tomorrow night's season finale—and it's all about the legs.
In the video above, the celebrity trainer demonstrates how to blast your way to a firmer booty and leaner, stronger legs with the explosive lunge. With this one, remember to focus on form rather than speed. Keep your chest up, shoulders back and abs tight while maintaining steady breathing throughout the movement.
Try to add this into your exercise routine twice a week. Do at least four sets of 10 reps on each leg with breaks in between.
Now, let's get to work!
Watch the season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!