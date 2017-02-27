Don't act like it's a bad thing to have a good time at the 2017 Oscars.

While viewers may have been expecting host Jimmy Kimmel and Hollywood's most famous actors to create the biggest moments of Sunday night, we're here to give credit to Justin Timberlake.

The Trolls star who scored a nomination for the film's single "Can't Stop the Feeling," made sure this weekend was filled with special moments and memories.

It's safe to say he didn't disappoint.

Once arriving on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre, J.T. looked handsome in his Tom Ford suit and bow-tie as he posed next to Jessica Biel.