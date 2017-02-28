When Kylie Jenner's Kylighters Sell Out, Read This

10:00:00…09:59:59…09:59:57…

The kountdown to Kylie Jenner's Kylighters is koming down to the wire. How fast can you type out your credit card numbers?

At 6 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. PST, you'll probably have only mere seconds to click to purchase…or endure wait-list purgatory for months—just like with other Kyle Cosmetics launches.

The makeup maven announced the release about a week ago, taking to social media to promote six shades of metallic highlight seemingly as addictive as their confections names. Even if all don't sell out, Kylie's favorites—Cotton Candy Cream and Salted Caramel—surely will.