When Kylie Jenner's Kylighters Sell Out, Read This

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
10:00:00…09:59:59…09:59:57…
The kountdown to Kylie Jenner's Kylighters is koming down to the wire. How fast can you type out your credit card numbers?
At 6 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. PST, you'll probably have only mere seconds to click to purchase…or endure wait-list purgatory for months—just like with other Kyle Cosmetics launches.
The makeup maven announced the release about a week ago, taking to social media to promote six shades of metallic highlight seemingly as addictive as their confections names. Even if all don't sell out, Kylie's favorites—Cotton Candy Cream and Salted Caramel—surely will.
What's there to do should you'd be left in despair, sans Kylighter? We found alternatives that'll give you a similar beam, if not better. Behold—12 highlighters that'll supplement any sold-out sadness.
Make Up For Ever Pro Light Fusion Highlighter in 2 Golden, $39
Benefit Cosmetics Watt's Up! Cream-to-Power Highlighter in Radiant Finish, $30
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Topaz, $38
Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlight in Topaz, $24
Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminators in So Hollywood, $28
Nars The Multiple in Copacabana, $39
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Mood Light, $46
Laura Mercier Face Illuminator Powder in the Color Seduction, $44
Mac Mineralize Skinfinish in Gold Deposit, $33
Stay tuned for our review of Kylie's Kylighters!