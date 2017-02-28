When Kylie Jenner's Kylighters Sell Out, Read This

by Diana Nguyen |

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The kountdown to Kylie Jenner's Kylighters is koming down to the wire. How fast can you type out your credit card numbers?

At 6 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. PST, you'll probably have only mere seconds to click to purchase…or endure wait-list purgatory for months—just like with other Kyle Cosmetics launches.

The makeup maven announced the release about a week ago, taking to social media to promote six shades of metallic highlight seemingly as addictive as their confections names. Even if all don't sell out, Kylie's favorites—Cotton Candy Cream and Salted Caramel—surely will.

Photos

Beauty Hacks & Products from the 2017 Oscars

What's there to do should you'd be left in despair, sans Kylighter? We found alternatives that'll give you a similar beam, if not better. Behold—12 highlighters that'll supplement any sold-out sadness.

Banana Split

Banana Split

 

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold, $42

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Make Up For Ever Pro Light Fusion Highlighter in 2 Golden, $39

#FrenchVanilla

French Vanilla

 

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Sephora MicroSmooth Baked Luminizer in Stardust, $7

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Benefit Cosmetics Watt's Up! Cream-to-Power Highlighter in Radiant Finish, $30

Salted Caramel

 

ESC: Kylighter Shades

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Topaz, $38

ESC: Kylighter Shades

NAKED Illuminated Shimmering Powder for Face & Body in Lit, $32

Cotton Cream Cream

 

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlight in Topaz, $24

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminators in So Hollywood, $28

Strawberry Shortcake

 

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Nars The Multiple in Copacabana, $39

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Mood Light, $46

Chocolate Cherry

 

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Laura Mercier Face Illuminator Powder in the Color Seduction, $44

ESC: Kylighter Shades

Mac Mineralize Skinfinish in Gold Deposit, $33

Stay tuned for our review of Kylie's Kylighters!

