As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

During last night's 2017 Oscars, Jennifer Anistonpulled out all the stops as she walked the red carpet in a plunging, sequined gown with a thigh-high split for days. At first, the glamorous Versace gown and Jen's exposed leg was dishing out major Angelina Jolie vibes à la her 2012 Oscars statement, but then we realized, hasn't another A-lister rocked this leggy look?!

That certain someone is none other than Jennifer Lopez, who first wore the sexy sheer dress while performing alongside ex Marc Anthony at Madison Square Garden last August.

The ensemble works for both Jen and well, Jen's unique style, and there's no doubt it, they look equally as stunning.