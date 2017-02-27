Kate Middleton dazzled at a royal event on Monday!

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017. Kate donned a lace Erdem dress that was woven with gold glitter, accessorizing the look with a pair of platinum Oscar de la Renta heels and drop earrings by Indian designer Anita Dongre—a designer she donned during her trip to Mumbai last year.

She chose to wear her hair half-up, showing off the gorgeous jewelry all the while emulating that classic beauty we all know and love.

The Royal couple joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as they greeted a long list of high-profile attendees—including politicians, diplomats and actors—at the event, which honored the sight, smells, tastes and more from India.