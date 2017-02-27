Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton dazzled at a royal event on Monday!
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017. Kate donned a lace Erdem dress that was woven with gold glitter, accessorizing the look with a pair of platinum Oscar de la Renta heels and drop earrings by Indian designer Anita Dongre—a designer she donned during her trip to Mumbai last year.
She chose to wear her hair half-up, showing off the gorgeous jewelry all the while emulating that classic beauty we all know and love.
The Royal couple joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as they greeted a long list of high-profile attendees—including politicians, diplomats and actors—at the event, which honored the sight, smells, tastes and more from India.
Kate and William enjoyed taking in all that the festive affair had to offer, smiling from ear-to-ear while learning about the country's culture.
The other attendees came from areas of performing arts, fashion, food, literature and sports. A couple big names included: Kapil Dev, ex-England and Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand, musician Anoushka Shankar (the daughter of legendary sitar player Ravi Shankar) and film director Joe Wright.
Meanwhile, the year-long program of events and exhibitions—organized by the British Council together with the Indian High Commission in London—will take place in both countries in order to celebrate the deep cultural ties between the nations and the 70th anniversary of India's independence.
The program also aims to inspire people to celebrate the long-standing relationship between the two countries, which is a particularly crucial relationship for a post-Brexit Britain.