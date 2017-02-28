We've got a yodeler!
The Voice is back and dare we say better than ever, thanks to the perfect line-up of coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys. And if you're still obsessing over their fun dynamic in the season 12 premiere, we've got a banter-filled treat to share with you.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at one of tonight's blind auditions, all four coaches end up fighting over Casi Joy, who dazzles them with her rendition of "Blue," complete with yodeling. While Gwen is the first to turn, basically within the first five seconds of Casi's performance, Alicia soon follows, with the guys eventually turning as well, leading to a four coach face-off.
"I would do cartwheels to have you on my team. I would literally try to leap over the moon and back for you," Adam tells Casi, before possibly attempting some reverse psychology. "But I have been beaten down so many times by hearing a voice like yours, that clearly is rooted down in that tradition country thing, so I'm not going to get my hopes up because I am too exhausted."
Adam then gets up, walks off the stage and actually goes and pouts, much to the audiences' delight. "I just need to be left alone right now!" he yells when Gwen tells him to come sit with her.
Alicia, meanwhile, seems to be campaigning on behalf of Gwen as much as herself, telling Casi to focus on "the two newer, fresher, more exciting women," later telling her to "shock" the world by choosing one of them. Girl power, indeed!
So whose strategy to woo Casi over works best? Press play on the video above to find out.
The Voice airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.
