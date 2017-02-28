"I would do cartwheels to have you on my team. I would literally try to leap over the moon and back for you," Adam tells Casi, before possibly attempting some reverse psychology. "But I have been beaten down so many times by hearing a voice like yours, that clearly is rooted down in that tradition country thing, so I'm not going to get my hopes up because I am too exhausted."

Adam then gets up, walks off the stage and actually goes and pouts, much to the audiences' delight. "I just need to be left alone right now!" he yells when Gwen tells him to come sit with her.

Alicia, meanwhile, seems to be campaigning on behalf of Gwen as much as herself, telling Casi to focus on "the two newer, fresher, more exciting women," later telling her to "shock" the world by choosing one of them. Girl power, indeed!