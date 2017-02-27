Surprise! Josh Hartnett is about to experience his second round of fatherhood.

Longtime girlfriend Tamsin Egerton debuted what appears to be a baby bump during Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars After-Party on Sunday evening at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Josh and Tamsin welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November 2015—three years after they began dating.

During the post-Academy Awards celebration, the English actress glowed in a black bodycon gown while the dad-to-be looked suave in a classic black and white tuxedo. The lovebirds happily posed for photographs, though they've yet to publicly confirm a new bundle of joy is in fact on the way.

Egerton shared a photo alongside Josh and Hartnett's ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen to Instagram, though made no mention of a pregnancy.