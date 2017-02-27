Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage
Surprise! Josh Hartnett is about to experience his second round of fatherhood.
Longtime girlfriend Tamsin Egerton debuted what appears to be a baby bump during Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars After-Party on Sunday evening at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Josh and Tamsin welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November 2015—three years after they began dating.
During the post-Academy Awards celebration, the English actress glowed in a black bodycon gown while the dad-to-be looked suave in a classic black and white tuxedo. The lovebirds happily posed for photographs, though they've yet to publicly confirm a new bundle of joy is in fact on the way.
Egerton shared a photo alongside Josh and Hartnett's ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen to Instagram, though made no mention of a pregnancy.
Josh and Tamsin co-starred as love interests in The Lovers, which filmed between 2010 and 2011. The pair faced romance speculation one year later, and officially confirmed their relationship in 2013.
Six months after becoming a father, Hartnett sat down for an interview with Good Morning Britain last May. When asked about parenthood, he shared, "It changes everything, what can you say? The rubber finally meets the road and everything you have done beforehand is just preamble. You're actually living your life for the first time because everything matters a bit more doesn't it?"
The Penny Dreadful star also explained how his little girl has impacted his professional career.
"For me it's not just about who I'm potentially working with, I just want to take that opportunity and I want to live as much of a full life as I can because I'm taking care of my daughter and thinking about her," he said.
Congratulations, you two!
