We cannot imagine Drew Barrymore's classic rom com Never Been Kissed without Michael Vartan (AKA Mr. Coulson).
But Vartan says he never thought he'd actually land the role after his audition
"I auditioned for Never Been Kissed 116 years ago and I was as nervous as can be," Vartan told E! News during our exclusive visit to the set of his new E! show The Arrangement. "It was my first, one of my first really big movie auditions and I really had no notion or thought that I was gonna get the job. And Drew Barrymore, who was the star and producer of the movie, fought very hard for me and I got the job."
20th Century Fox
Since landing his big breakout role in Never Been Kissed almost 20 years ago, the 48-year-old actor has starred in lots of major TV shows and films, including Alias with Jennifer Garner and Monster-in-Law opposite Jennifer Lopez. However, Vartan admits he's still gets nervous when it comes to auditioning.
"Every audition is terrible," Vartan added. "It's really nothing but self-loathing and self-doubt. The auditions I thought I'd done the best on I never even got a call back and the auditions where I threw my sides in the trash walking out saying 'that's done' you get a call back. There's no rhyme or reason."
