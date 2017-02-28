We cannot imagine Drew Barrymore's classic rom com Never Been Kissed without Michael Vartan (AKA Mr. Coulson).

But Vartan says he never thought he'd actually land the role after his audition

"I auditioned for Never Been Kissed 116 years ago and I was as nervous as can be," Vartan told E! News during our exclusive visit to the set of his new E! show The Arrangement. "It was my first, one of my first really big movie auditions and I really had no notion or thought that I was gonna get the job. And Drew Barrymore, who was the star and producer of the movie, fought very hard for me and I got the job."