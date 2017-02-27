Who Did Chanel End Up Dressing at the 2017 Oscars?

Chanel appeared on the 2017 Oscar red carpet—just not on Meryl Streep.

Following a war of words between the acting icon and the brand's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, Streep stepped out on the red carpet Sunday night in a beaded blue creation by Elie Saab.

As Lagerfeld's original story went, the decorated actress was originally interested in an embroidered gray silk gown by Chanel to wear to the ceremony, but wanted a higher neckline. After the team began work on a customized dress for the star, the work was interrupted when someone called from Streep's camp.