Scarlett Johansson "Scolded" By Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars

Uh-oh!

Things got a little bit uncomfortable between Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars yesterday.

The Avengers co-stars ran into each other on the red carpet.

"I was excited to see Sam Jackson, but then he scolded me for not sending him enough pictures of my kid," Johansson said, laughing. "I was like, 'Honestly, here on the red carpet?' He was like, 'Where's my picture?'"

And then I may have inadvertently caused some more friction when I asked Johansson what the Pulp Fiction star sent her for a baby gift when daughter Rose was born.