EXCLUSIVE!

Surprise! Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley Marries Domino Kirke in a Courthouse Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Casey Affleck, Brie Larson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards

Brie Larson Didn't Clap for Casey Affleck After Giving Him His Oscar

ESC: Glossier Beauty, Chrissy Teigen

This Beauty Product Was Everywhere at the 2017 Oscars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke

Isadora/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Lonely Boy, no more!

Yes, Gossip Girl fans, Penn Badgley's lonesome day are behind him as a source confirms to E! News he's a married man!

We're told the actor wed Domino KirkeJemima Kirke's sister—in a courthouse on Monday afternoon in Brooklyn. They said "I do" among several of their friends and family members who caught photos of the beaming couple, posting them to social media.

Badgley looked handsome in a navy suit with a black tie, while Kirke opted for a white, long-sleeved lace dress with a beautiful bouquet of pastel-colored flowers.

Photos

Surprise, We’re Married! Secret Star Weddings & Elopements

A post shared by Darren Will (@smileoutofhell) on

One friend shared this photo of the gorgeous couple, writing, "Congrats to a couple beautiful people."

Kirke's other sister, Lola Kirke, also shared a moment from the courthouse, writing a sweet message for the lovebirds.

"When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer," she wrote. "Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."

Badgley has been linked to a couple famous women in his past. Most notably, he dated his Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively for several years. He was also linked to Zoë Kravitz

Congratulations again to the newlyweds!

TAGS/ Penn Badgley , Weddings , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again