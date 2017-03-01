"They're excited because we watch it together…They think it's going to be a lot of fun," Kerrigan said about her kids.

On the other side of the spectrum there's Fifth Harmony's Kordei who is in the middle of an Asian tour. "We're going to make it work," she said. Rehearsals in Tokyo, dances in Los Angeles.

As for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favorite Erika, who has dance experience thanks to her singing career, she said she's going into the show "head on."

"We're going to give it all we've got," she said, noting the music videos and tours hives her a "a little extra sass, that's for sure."

And then there's Charo. "This is my moment and I've got the moves," she said before dancing all over the GMA studio.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.