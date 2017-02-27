Watch Emma Stone React to Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up: "I F--king Love Moonlight"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Connie Britton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Casey Affleck, Brie Larson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards

Brie Larson Didn't Clap for Casey Affleck After Giving Him His Oscar

Nene Leakes, Gabrielle Union, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

Fashion Police's NeNe Leakes Thinks Gabrielle Union's ''Thirst Is Real'' in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Oscars After-Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's the Oscars 2017 moment everyone is talking about!

At the end of Sunday's award show, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to announce the Best Picture winner. While La La Land was originally announced the winner of the award, Moonlight had actually won.

After the cast and crew of La La Land, including Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, had taken the stage and were well into their acceptance speeches, it was revealed they actually hadn't won the award.

It turns out, an envelope mix-up lead to the wrong winner being announced!

Read

Oscars 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Jordan Horowitz, a La La Land producer, told the crowd, "Guys, I'm sorry. There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."

So how did this happen?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop and to see Emma react to the mix-up!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Emma Stone , Ryan Gosling , Oscars , 2017 Oscars , Moonlight , La La Land , Awards , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again