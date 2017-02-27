It's the Oscars 2017 moment everyone is talking about!
At the end of Sunday's award show, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to announce the Best Picture winner. While La La Land was originally announced the winner of the award, Moonlight had actually won.
After the cast and crew of La La Land, including Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, had taken the stage and were well into their acceptance speeches, it was revealed they actually hadn't won the award.
It turns out, an envelope mix-up lead to the wrong winner being announced!
Jordan Horowitz, a La La Land producer, told the crowd, "Guys, I'm sorry. There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."
So how did this happen?
