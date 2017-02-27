Fitness guru Jackie Warner was arrested Friday after crashing her car into a pole in Los Angeles, E! News confirms.

The West Los Angeles Sheriff tells E! News that there were no injuries and confirmed that her vehicle rolled back and hit a police car. Warner, who appeared on Bravo's Work Out, got out of the car without issue and was compliant with officials on the scene before getting arrested. Police aren't sure how her car rolled back, but the case has been assigned to a detective and is considered an active investigation.

E! News has reached out to Warner for comment.