Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Fitness guru Jackie Warner was arrested Friday after crashing her car into a pole in Los Angeles, E! News confirms.
The West Los Angeles Sheriff tells E! News that there were no injuries and confirmed that her vehicle rolled back and hit a police car. Warner, who appeared on Bravo's Work Out, got out of the car without issue and was compliant with officials on the scene before getting arrested. Police aren't sure how her car rolled back, but the case has been assigned to a detective and is considered an active investigation.
Work Out ended in 2010, and afterwards Warner reportedly sold her Beverly Hills gym. Upon turning 40, Warner revealed on her website that she "fell into crisis" and swore off reality TV and started partying.
"To be honest, I felt a bit lost and started partying a lot. It felt like I was taking a few steps backward in life and I started making bad decisions," she wrote. "I looked in the mirror one morning and realized that I did not like the person that I had become. I could no longer hide the fact that MY decisions were causing me unhappiness. I was completely exhausted by my life, my choices, and what I surmised was inauthenticity about who I really was and how I wanted others to perceive me. This dishonesty was creating a deep chasm in my psyche. I knew that I had to grow in every direction."
She ultimately turned her life around, giving up drinking and dating for a year in order to work on her health and fitness.
"I am mentally and physically stronger than I have ever been in my life," she wrote. "I am balanced and happy."