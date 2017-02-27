Last night's formal affair was a breeding ground for outfit inspiration.

We know, we know. It's unlikely you'd be sporting a custom Armani gown, like Nicole Kidman's, any time soon, but what we're referring to is the fact there were a plethora of styling tricks easily translatable for street style purposes (a.k.a. your everyday wardrobe could learn a thing or two from the Oscars red carpet).

Wondering how you'd ever be able to shimmer like Jessica Biel or Emma Stone IRL? Here to decode some tricks of trade is Net-a-Porter and The Edit's senior style editor Tracy Taylor.