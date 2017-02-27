Last night's formal affair was a breeding ground for outfit inspiration.
We know, we know. It's unlikely you'd be sporting a custom Armani gown, like Nicole Kidman's, any time soon, but what we're referring to is the fact there were a plethora of styling tricks easily translatable for street style purposes (a.k.a. your everyday wardrobe could learn a thing or two from the Oscars red carpet).
Wondering how you'd ever be able to shimmer like Jessica Biel or Emma Stone IRL? Here to decode some tricks of trade is Net-a-Porter and The Edit's senior style editor Tracy Taylor.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
How to Mute Red Carpet-Worthy Metallic
Jessica embraced head-to-toe shine at the Oscars, making her easily one of my favorite looks of the night. There is a subtle nod to '80s excess with this trend, but keeping the silhouette refined made it red carpet appropriate. The mix of silver and gold tones in both the dress and jewelry modernized the look, and the refined addition of diamonds elevated it to red carpet worthiness.
For day-to-day wear, I suggest balancing the shine with a low-key piece. A standout shiny top with jeans, or a sparkly skirt paired with a logo T-shirt will help complete this look.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
How to Keep an All-White Ensemble Interesting
Naomie Harris' all-white ensemble with the pop of yellow in her heels was a red-carpet stand-out that easily transfers to an everyday look. Architectural shapes in crisp white is another trend we saw all over the runways this season. The key is to keep the white pieces crisp and tailored.
Add glamour to an all-white outfit with structural jewelry, like a gold choker or spiral bracelet, which will add dimension to an otherwise even look.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
How to Keep Neutrals Balanced
What I loved about Nicole Kidman's look is the pairing of color and nude. A bright clutch, colorful shoes or colored gemstone earrings take a neutral palette from blah to boom both for day and night. This is a great lesson to keep in mind when aiming to make a style statement that feels more up-to-date.
How to Go Gold, the Right Way
Emma hit a few major trends in her Givenchy haute couture gown at the Academy Awards. Head-to-toe gold, fringe and sheen were all present and in perfect unison. Go for gold to recreate this look pairing gold garments with gold jewelry. For daytime, try pairing gold with khaki or olive green adding a bit of glam to this seasons utilitarian look.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
How to Keep a Subtle Theme
Halle Berry's asymmetrical sequin stunner embraced another strong trend that we saw on the runways for spring/summer 2017—the David Bowie effect! The unique silhouette and cut of the gown paired with the graphic use of black metallic chiffon is reminiscent of '80s rock. Her use of jewelry for this look is also a styling vehicle that can be used for every day.
To keep the look fresh and modern, mix skin baring shapes with a sophisticated piece. Try a shimmery top with overloaded metallic jewelry, paired with a tailored pantsuit or an overlay dress.
Only thing left to do is get shopping.
