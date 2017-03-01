Wednesday's So Cosmo was jam-packed with tense moments.

On the episode, Diandra tried to shake off her argument with Steven, but she admitted it wasn't "easy" to let it go.

"I have a lot of things to worry about," Diandra said. "And the fight with Steven should be at the bottom of my list, but it's not that easy."

She continued, "He also called me entitled. And it's just like…entitled? I left home when I was 17 years old by myself, nothing was handed to me."