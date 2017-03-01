So Cosmo Recap: Steven Apologizes to Diandra After Their Argument—But Does She Forgive Him?

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicki Minaj

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mr. T, Simone Biles, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Cast Revealed

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Will Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Get Back Together? Watch for all the Scoop on Their Breakup!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Wednesday's So Cosmo was jam-packed with tense moments.

On the episode, Diandra tried to shake off her argument with Steven, but she admitted it wasn't "easy" to let it go.

"I have a lot of things to worry about," Diandra said. "And the fight with Steven should be at the bottom of my list, but it's not that easy."

She continued, "He also called me entitled. And it's just like…entitled? I left home when I was 17 years old by myself, nothing was handed to me."

Photos

So Cosmo: Meet the Cast

So Cosmo, So Cosmo 104, Diandra, Steven

E!

So what happened when Steven apologized and made a toast to Diandra?

Take a look at the recap video above to see! And also find out what happened when Tiffany and James attended Milan Fashion Week!

Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , So Cosmo , E! Shows , Cosmopolitan , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again