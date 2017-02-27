Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared a piece of their love with the world in an adorable photo.

The singer and actor attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. The two can be seen posing side by side for a photo inside Vanity Fair's star-studded event.

The couple, however, kept their tradition and did not walk the red carpet together. Orlando hit the carpet solo, while Katy arrived with her friend, fashion blogger Derek Blasberg.

Katy sported a sleek blonde bob to contrast her shimmering bronze Jean Paul Gaultier gown. The singer paired the look with Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes.