Surprise...Savannah Guthrie made an early return from her maternity leave!

That's right, the Today host came back to work a few days earlier than expected, smiling from ear-to-ear while sitting at the news desk.

However, despite her glow, she'll be the first to admit it wasn't all that easy to part ways from her children, Vale, 2, and Charley, 2 months.

"Yesterday, I admit, I got a little bit weepy because it's a transition," Guthrie said on the show. "It's the end of an era."