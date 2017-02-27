Award season ended on a high note for Hollywood's brightest stars.

After Moonlight was named Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars Sunday, the night's attendees, nominees and winners rubbed elbows at some of the most exclusives parties in Hollywood.

For many stars, their first stop was at the Governors Ball. Nicole Kidman, a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her role in Lion, walked the red carpet with her husband Keith Urban. Like many other people at the party, she had only one thing on her mind: the Best Picture mix-up between La La Land and Moonlight. The actress told E! News' Marc Malkin that the on-air error was "so bizarre" and "so awful," explaining, "I can't imagine what they were thinking up there."