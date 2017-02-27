There's no doubt Steve Harvey has a little pep in his step this morning.
The Miss Universe host was the butt of a lot of jokes over the last couple years after he mistakenly announced Miss Columbia as the winner of the pageant in 2015, when Miss Philippines had actually won.
Well, after last night, his snafu is no longer the most awkward moment to ever happen on television.
In case you missed it, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars after being handed the wrong envelope (which was Emma Stone for Best Actress). Instead, Moonlight was the actual winner.
The Harvey jokes began almost immediately as the Academy Awards' host Jimmy Kimmel put the blame on him.
"Guys. This is very unfortunate, what happened," he said in the midst of the blunder. "Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."
Of course, this caused the internet to go crazy with theories in the form of a million memes (mostly insinuating that Harvey was fist-pumping in his living room).
So how does Harvey actually feel about all of this? He took to Twitter Monday morning with one, solid suggestion for Beatty: "Call me."
Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017
He also shared his thoughts on his morning radio show.
"Yeah, I know all about this," he said. "I know more than anyone else in the world about this. I am the creator of these moments. The epicurean of this."
He continued, "Me and Warren, we handled it great. At least the producers of the Oscars walked out with [Beatty]...and they corrected the mistake on the night."
Harvey couldn't help but compare the two moments, admitting it got him reflecting on his own snafu.
"Nearly four minutes go by, the woman is standing out there with the crown," he recalled. "But [the La La Land cast] gave speeches, had the Oscar in their hand. Same thing as wearing the crown...I remembered like it was yesterday."
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Needless to say, Harvey feels for the 79-year-old actor.
"Warren I know your pain! I can help Warren get through this. I'm [going to] show him how to handle it with dignity and grace," the radio host declared with a hint of bitterness as he added, "Thank God for producers who stand strong with their talent. Thank God for men and women willing to go out there and put their job on the line, unlike waiting until the next day to handle it in the press...I alone walked the walk of shame down that runway, no flowers in my hand, no crown on my head, just a microphone and a look of, 'Oh hell no.'"
After suggesting that Beatty call him, he concluded: "In closing I would like to say in the words of Martin Luther King...'Free at last, free at last, Thank God almighty, I'm free at last.' It ain't just me!"
