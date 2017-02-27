There's no doubt Steve Harvey has a little pep in his step this morning.

The Miss Universe host was the butt of a lot of jokes over the last couple years after he mistakenly announced Miss Columbia as the winner of the pageant in 2015, when Miss Philippines had actually won.

Well, after last night, his snafu is no longer the most awkward moment to ever happen on television.

In case you missed it, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars after being handed the wrong envelope (which was Emma Stone for Best Actress). Instead, Moonlight was the actual winner.