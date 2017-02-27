Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shines Next to Jason Statham at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Rosie Hunington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Stathammade their first red carpet appearance since announcing they were expecting a baby earlier this month on Instagram. The couple attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night, and walked the red carpet before enjoying the party. 

Rosie shined bright on the carpet in a custom Atelier Versace silver sheath dress, which she topped off with flawless Nirav Modi chandelier earrings. The model accentuated her most flattering accessory, her bump, by keeping a simple beauty look with her hair pulled back in a chignon bun and soft makeup.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Instagram

Rosie and Jason have been dating for over six years. Last year, at the 2016 Golden Globes, Rosie flashed a diamond ring on the red carpet announcing their engagement. In February, Rosie posted a photo taken by soon to be dad, Jason, on Instagram announcing her pregnancy "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x." 

The couple have not announced if they are expecting a girl or boy. 

The annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the most star-studded event of the night. Inside, Oscar winners Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis gathered alongside Katy Perry, Ciara and Jessica Alba and more to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night.

For complete Oscars coverage, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

