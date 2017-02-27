Rosie Hunington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Stathammade their first red carpet appearance since announcing they were expecting a baby earlier this month on Instagram. The couple attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night, and walked the red carpet before enjoying the party.

Rosie shined bright on the carpet in a custom Atelier Versace silver sheath dress, which she topped off with flawless Nirav Modi chandelier earrings. The model accentuated her most flattering accessory, her bump, by keeping a simple beauty look with her hair pulled back in a chignon bun and soft makeup.