The Internet misses nothing.
As the 2017 Oscars were underway Sunday night, a few devoted fans were paying just enough attention to catch the moments bound for viral fame.
From Justin Timberlake's photobombs and Ryan Gosling's mysterious whispers to Moonlight's surprise win in the final moments of the show, there was plenty of material for the Internet's comedians to sink their teeth into—and they certainly did.
Not to mention, Kimmel brought in a bus full of unsuspecting tourists and dropped them in the middle of the Oscars. If that isn't Internet gold, we don't know what is.
Without further ado, prepare to laugh:
When someone asks you about an NSYNC reunion. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lBRNB6ykX9— Michael Blackmon ? (@blackmon) February 27, 2017
"IT'S GONNA BE ME."
Play it cool.
Steve Harvey sitting at the crib like...— Carl Davis (@Carldavis94) February 27, 2017
????????? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFqgDwgX1i
Pass that torch, Steve.
"A piece for Emma Stone, a partial Spring Fling Queen."
I mean while we're here... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Hy59dr2hzx— Nicole Judson (@queen_hyperbole) February 27, 2017
"This is not a joke."
"I switched the envelopes.." #Oscars2017 #Oscars #moonlight #LALALAND #AcademyAwards #oscarsfail #ryangosling pic.twitter.com/0NUkrcenxk— Saad Siddiqui (@PakiWisdom) February 27, 2017
I won't tell if you won't tell.
