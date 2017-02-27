From Justin Timberlake's Photobomb to Ryan Gosling's Whispers: The Best Memes From the 2017 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Moonlight, La La Land,2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Winner

La La Land Announced Wrong, Moonlight Wins Best Picture

Viola Davis, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

2017 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

The Internet misses nothing. 

As the 2017 Oscars were underway Sunday night, a few devoted fans were paying just enough attention to catch the moments bound for viral fame. 

From Justin Timberlake's photobombs and Ryan Gosling's mysterious whispers to Moonlight's surprise win in the final moments of the show, there was plenty of material for the Internet's comedians to sink their teeth into—and they certainly did. 

Not to mention, Kimmel brought in a bus full of unsuspecting tourists and dropped them in the middle of the Oscars. If that isn't Internet gold, we don't know what is. 

Without further ado, prepare to laugh: 

"IT'S GONNA BE ME."

Why am I not sitting next to Taraji P Henson at the #oscars right now?!

A post shared by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on

Sure, sis, sure.

Well that was awkward. #eredcarpet #oscars @enews

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

Play it cool. 

Pass that torch, Steve. 

Jk jk

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

"A piece for Emma Stone, a partial Spring Fling Queen."

"This is not a joke."

I won't tell if you won't tell. 

Watch The Oscars® Live at 7p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on ABC, and join the conversation at Oscar.com and #Oscars. For complete Oscars coverage, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

