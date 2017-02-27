It's Brittany, b--ch.

Glee star Heather Morris is set to join the Dancing With the Stars cast for its upcoming 24th season, sources exclusively tell E! News. Our sources also tell us The Bachelor's Nick Viall is set to compete as well, making him the franchise's first lead to do DWTS since Chris Soules in 2015.

Morris has an extensive background in dancing, and even competed on season two of So You Think You Can Dance and was a back-up dancer for Beyoncé on The Beyoncé Experience Tour and the mini "Single Ladies" promotional tour, which landed her the role on Glee, as she taught the cast how to do the iconic dance.

Aside from her impressive dancing skills, also working in Morris' favor to win the mirrorball trophy is the fact that her Glee co-star Amber Riley won season 17. It's good to be a Gleek!