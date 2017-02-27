It's Brittany, b--ch.
Glee star Heather Morris is set to join the Dancing With the Stars cast for its upcoming 24th season, sources exclusively tell E! News. Our sources also tell us The Bachelor's Nick Viall is set to compete as well, making him the franchise's first lead to do DWTS since Chris Soules in 2015.
Morris has an extensive background in dancing, and even competed on season two of So You Think You Can Dance and was a back-up dancer for Beyoncé on The Beyoncé Experience Tour and the mini "Single Ladies" promotional tour, which landed her the role on Glee, as she taught the cast how to do the iconic dance.
Aside from her impressive dancing skills, also working in Morris' favor to win the mirrorball trophy is the fact that her Glee co-star Amber Riley won season 17. It's good to be a Gleek!
Adam Rose/FOX
Morris played fan-favorite Brittany S. Pierce for six seasons on Fox's hit musical dramedy, which ended in 2015, the same year Morris married Taylor Hubbell, and the couple have two children together. After welcoming her first child in 2014, Morris decided not to return to Glee for season five, but appeared in the 100th episode and returned for the final season.
Morris and Viall join an ever-growing roster of names set to compete in the ballroom this season, including Mr. T, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Saturday Night Live vet Chris Kattan, Olympic figure skating legend Nancy Kerrigan and Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei.
ABC does not comment on casting rumors, and the full cast list will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.