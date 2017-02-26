Casey Affleck Regrets Not Thanking His Kids in His Oscars Speech

Casey Affleck forgot to thank two very important people in his 2017 Oscars acceptance speech: His children.

He and ex Summer Phoenix are parents to sons Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9.

Casey won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, which sees him play a troubled man who lost his children forced to care for his nephew after his dad dies. It marked his first Oscar win and second nomination.

"I didn't thank my children, which is something that I'll probably never ever live down," Casey told reporters backstage. "About three seconds after I made it backstage, my phone rang and my son said, 'You didn't even mention us.' And my heart just sank."

"So, you know, that probably would have been the most meaningful thing I could have said and I failed." he said.