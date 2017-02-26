Jimmy Kimmel Blames Steve Harvey for the Oscars Best Picture Mess and the Internet Can't Get Enough

Announcing a winner on live TV is clearly harder than it looks.

Just when Steve Harvey thought the American public forgot about his Miss Universe error in December 2015, Jimmy Kimmel decided to make a joke about it during the 2017 Oscars

After presenter Warren Beatty incorrectly named La La Land the winner, Jimmy had to arrive on stage and reveal Moonlight was the true recipient.

"Guys. This is very unfortunate, what happened," he shared before cracking a joke. "Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."

While Warren tried to provide an explanation, it wasn't enough for the Internet to chime in with their theories and thoughts. Here are just some of the few great ones we found. 

Oscars 2017 Winners: The Complete List

