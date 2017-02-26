Announcing a winner on live TV is clearly harder than it looks.
Just when Steve Harvey thought the American public forgot about his Miss Universe error in December 2015, Jimmy Kimmel decided to make a joke about it during the 2017 Oscars
After presenter Warren Beatty incorrectly named La La Land the winner, Jimmy had to arrive on stage and reveal Moonlight was the true recipient.
"Guys. This is very unfortunate, what happened," he shared before cracking a joke. "Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."
While Warren tried to provide an explanation, it wasn't enough for the Internet to chime in with their theories and thoughts. Here are just some of the few great ones we found.
"Blame Steve Harvey" ?????? @jimmykimmel #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uD3d034p4P— ??Leilanie Baca?? (@MrsLeilanieB) February 27, 2017
"Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this." ~ Jimmy Kimmel ?? pic.twitter.com/d8DJeA75Wn— $av-age ???? (@_suave_savvy) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey tonight. via @EbrojiApp #Oscars #Moonlight #LaLaLand pic.twitter.com/MpSO9lhnAZ— jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey in his living room right now pic.twitter.com/gPKdmoqt24 #Oscars— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey sitting at the crib like...— Carl Davis (@Carldavis94) February 27, 2017
?????????????????? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFqgDwgX1i
Steve Harvey watching the #Oscars tonight... pic.twitter.com/nJUsuXUZHU— Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey: I can't believe someone screwed up bigger than I did. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/13voAoFSew— Ed Boon (@noobde) February 27, 2017
