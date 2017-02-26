Four-plus hours at the 2017 Oscars may have been a bit too much for new mom Chrissy Teigen.

The model and Lip Sync Battle host was caught on camera sleeping on the shoulder of husband and show performer John Legend, with whom she shares 10-month-old baby daughter Luna, while Casey Affleck gave his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.

Perhaps she did not find his speech particularly riveting. Or maybe she was experiencing a sugar crash—host Jimmy Kimmel had little parachutes attached to bags of candy, cookies and doughnuts thrown down to the audience during the show.

She was also seen in the same position five minutes later, when they announced Emma Stone as the winner of the Best Actress award, for her role in La La Land.