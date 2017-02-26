Chrissy Teigen Appeared to Fall Asleep at Oscars 2017 and the Internet Went Crazy

  By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

Chrissy Teigen, Sleeping, Oscars 2017, GIF

ABC

Four-plus hours at the 2017 Oscars may have been a bit too much for new mom Chrissy Teigen.

The model and Lip Sync Battle host was caught on camera sleeping on the shoulder of husband and show performer John Legend, with whom she shares 10-month-old baby daughter Luna, while Casey Affleck gave his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.

Perhaps she did not find his speech particularly riveting. Or maybe she was experiencing a sugar crash—host Jimmy Kimmel had little parachutes attached to bags of candy, cookies and doughnuts thrown down to the audience during the show.

She was also seen in the same position five minutes later, when they announced Emma Stone as the winner of the Best Actress award, for her role in La La Land.

Naturally, the Internet responded accordingly.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teigen and Legend arrived at the Oscars red carpet about two hours before the show started. She dazzled in a semi-sheer, long sleeve, gold and white Zuhair Murad gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with gold stiletto sandals. Legend sported a black Gucci tux.

During the show, Legend performed a medley of two songs that Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sing in La La Land. One of them, "City of Stars," later won Best Original Song. La La Land won a total of six Oscars.

Teigen was likely roused awake by the sound of loud gasping: At the end of the show, it was announced La La Land won Best Picture but revealed minutes later, after the cast and crew got up onstage, that a mistake had been made and Moonlight was the real winner.

